Sophie J. Mlynarczyk 1919 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Sophie J. Mlynarczyk, 100, passed, peacefully into the arms of the Lord. on April 8, 2019.
She was born in Utica, NY, 100% Polish, on January 30, 1919, to the late Martin and Julia Wajda. She married Frank (Lefty) Mlynarczyk in 1940. They celebrated 46 years together until Frank's passing in 1986.
Sophie was always a very hard worker. She was employed by General Electric Co. for fifteen years and St. Elizabeth's Hospital until her retirement. Sophie never actually retired; she took care of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and recently her great-great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as the Rock 'N Roll Gramma and the glue that held the family together. She made it to 100 years old! Sophie would always say "I love you all" - she was everyone's Gram.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane (John) Ray; son, Richard (Suzanne) Mlynarczyk; grandchildren, Donna Ray (Dan) Dellanno, Michael (Maureen) Ray and Amy (Kevin) Blatt; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Jonathan Dellanno, Kayliegh (Matt) Caruso and Dillon Ray; great-great-grandchildren, Zac and Zayne Dellanno and Josie and Philip Caruso. She was predeceased by her son, Edward Mlynarczyk.
Sophie's funeral will be held, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., N.Y. Mills and at 10:30 a.m., from Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills, with burial in St. Stanislaus St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019