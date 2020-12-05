Sophie M. Gimelli 1922 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Sophie (Angelo) Gimelli, 98, passed away peacefully, at her home, with loving family by her side, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Sophie was born in Utica, October 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Anthony and Vita (Cardilla) Angelo and was educated in local schools. She was a longtime employee of Special Metals and in younger years was an avid bowler. She was married to the late Julius Gimelli for over fifty years.
Sophie is survived by her three grandsons, Daniel Gimelli, with whom she resided, David Gimelli and his wife, Lucinda and Stephen Gimelli and his wife, Cayley, all of MD; a great-grandson, Antonio Gimelli; a great-granddaughter, Jaymie Patterson; her sister, Mary Sardelli; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved son, Joseph Gimelli; a brother, Joseph Angelo; and three sisters, Sr. M. Celine Angelo, Vita Angelo and Mae Angelo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church with entombment in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks covering your nose and mouth, social distancing and registration for social tracing will be required.
