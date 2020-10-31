Sophie Mazur Homka 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Sophie Mazur Homka, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Seigenthaler Center, with her family by her side.
Sophie was born on May 17, 1926, in New York Mills, the daughter of Albert and Nellie Mazur. She attended St. Mary's Grammar School and was a 1944 graduate of Whitesboro Central School. Upon graduation, she was employed by the First Bank and Trust Co. On November 22, 1947, she married Stanley Homka in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, a union of 62 years prior to his passing in 2010. Together with her husband, they operated the Bungalow Inn, Yorkville, for 13 years. From 1963-1979, they operated the Club Monarch.
Sophie was a member of the Hilltop Seniors, Yorkville Seniors and the Parkway Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Williams and her husband, David, New Hartford, who gave her such wonderful care; and a loving son, Brian Homka, Utica; her beloved grandchildren, Stacey Toht and her husband, Chris, Scott Williams and his wife, Jackie and Chad Williams and his wife, Lynmarie; five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Alyssa Toht, Isabel and Olivia Williams and Lianna Williams and Brendan Hill; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sophie was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; brother, Walter Topor; sister-in-law, Jean Topor; and niece, Susan Topor.
Sophie's family would like to thank Dr. Garg for his compassionate care over the years. A special thanks also to her lifelong hairdresser, Bonnie Ciola and her dear friend, Gloria Janicki.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence following visitation at 11 a.m. Private interment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Sophie's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com
.