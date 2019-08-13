|
Sophie Piatek 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Sophie Piatek, 91, of Utica passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica, after a short stay.
Sophie was born on February 12, 1928, in Dymitrow Maly, Baranow, in Poland, to Jozef and Stefania Marszalek. She grew up in a difficult environment during the oppressive occupation by Germany, losing her mother at an early age and her father often traveling on assignment work in order to support the family. However, these hardships made her into a strong-willed, independent and self-reliant person – manifesting itself in living alone at home until the end.
In 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard. Their family continued to grow with the birth of their two sons. With the help of her father-in-law, Adam Piatek, they legally immigrated to the U.S. in April of 1963. Within a few weeks, she found employment at GE and eventually retired from Tri-State Laundries. Sophie enjoyed gardening in the summer months, keeping her backyard full of flowers and vegetables, which then made their way into her delicious homemade meals. Her Polish "babka" was unbeatable in taste, and until one year ago, she looked forward to and was consistently one of the first to volunteer to make pierogi for the Utica Polish Home and the Holy Trinity Church. One of her final wishes was fulfilled when she attended her granddaughter, Michelle's, wedding on June 29th.
Sophie is survived by her sons and their spouses, Bogdan (Maria) Piatek, of New City, NY and Eligiusz (Bozena) Piatek, of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Ania (Oskar) Owczarski, Michelle (Bartosz) Jedryczka, Krystian Piatek and Aleksander Piatek; two great-grandchildren, Jakub and Kasaundra Owczarski; her sister-in-law, Helen Solecki; and nephew, Krzysztof and Elizabeth Wojtczak.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in February 2003; and all of her siblings, sister, Stanislawa Marszalek; nephew, Zbigniew Marszalek, of Utica; brother, Kazimierz; and sisters, Maria Stadnicka, Jozefa Wojtczak and half-brothers, Jan and Michal, all of Poland.
The family would like to acknowledge her long time physician, Dr. Kozminski, for his care throughout the years. Also, many thanks, and may God bless you all, to the loving and compassionate nurses and aides in Neuropeds Unit (3N) at St. E.'s, who so wonderfully took care of her during her short stay.
The funeral will commence on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Arthur Krawczenko at Holy Trinity Church, Lincoln Ave., Utica. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019