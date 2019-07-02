|
|
Dr. Sophie Schorr-Reiner 1927 - 2019
Jewish Holocaust Survivor and Dedicated Doctor
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Dr. Sophie Schorr-Reiner, 92, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Utica, NY, a kind, generous, devoted physician, and loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully from heart failure, June 28, 2019, at North Memorial Hospital, with her family at her side.
Sophie was born, February 12, 1927, the only child of Otto and Mary Schorr and raised in the small town of Zalosce, Poland (now Zalizsti, Ukraine). She had an idyllic childhood until 1939 when the outbreak of World War II fractured her family's lives. As circumstances for Jews in Poland worsened under the Nazis, Sophie, her father and mother were each hidden, in three separate locations, by courageous Polish families who took enormous personal risks to save them. Sophie considered it a miracle that, not only did they survive the Holocaust, but that the three of them found each other and were reunited after the war.
After the war, Sophie enrolled in the University of Munich Medical School. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1951, after which she emigrated with her parents to the United States and pursued specialty training in Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Bronx, New York. Although Polish was her mother tongue and she was fluent in Ukrainian, she learned German for her medical school training and rapidly learned English in America.
During her time in the Bronx, she met the love of her life, Julius Reiner, another Holocaust survivor. The couple married in 1955 and settled in Utica, New York.
All who knew her would agree that Dr. Sophie Schorr-Reiner was a "force of nature". She was a tireless physician, wife and mother. While running a thriving solo practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology, which routinely involved delivering babies in the middle of the night, she managed to raise three sons, cook and clean and eventually take care of her aging mother. During her 38 years of practice, she delivered over 5,000 babies and provided health care to many of the women of Utica, NY. She was a generous soul who welcomed newcomers, friends and family to her home. She also remained grateful and devoted to the people from Poland who saved her life. In 2013, she was gratified to return to Poland, for the first and only time, in order to attend the wedding of her savior's great-granddaughter.
Following retirement, Sophie and Julius spent a number of peaceful, relaxing years in Bradenton, FL and Minneapolis, MN, where she had the opportunity to enjoy watching her grandchildren grow up. They maintained close relationships within the community of other Holocaust survivors who emigrated to the U.S.
Sophie loved animals, especially her miniature schnauzers and she enjoyed reading and playing tennis. With Julius as partner, she was an avid social and duplicate bridge player, ultimately achieving the level of Life Master. Sophie was extraordinarily devoted to Julius, to whom she was married for 61 years, and was his steadfast companion and caretaker prior to his death in 2017.
Sophie is survived by her three sons, Alex Reiner, of Seattle, WA, Steven Reiner (Debra Zeifman), of Mt. Kisco, NY and Victor Reiner (Kristi Trostel), of Minneapolis, MN; and her grandchildren, Naomi Reiner, Lydia Reiner and Zachary Reiner.
Her funeral service will be preceded by visitation at 10 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Roberts Road, New Hartford, NY.
Contributions in Sophie's memory may be offered to American Society for Yad Vashem, , or American Humane.
Arrangements with Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019