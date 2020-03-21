|
Sr. Kathleen Appler 1952 - 2020
PARIS, FRANCE - Sister Kathleen Appler, Superioress General of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul, in Paris, France, went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sr. Kathleen was born in Utica, NY, to Mary and George Appler of Whitesboro, NY.
A 1970 graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, she continued on and entered the Community of the Daughters of Charity Boston in April 1973. Sister Kathleen earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts from Maria Regina College, Syracuse in 1975, her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature with a concentration in Elementary Education from Sacred Heart University, Bridgeport, in 1978, a Master's in Elementary Education from State University of New York at Cortland, Cortland, in 1984 and Certification in Spiritual Direction from the Center for Spirituality at Work, Denver, in 2006.
She dedicated her life to helping those in need as a Daughter of Charity. Sister Kathleen has served in education, administration and vocation and formation ministries. She served in schools in Syracuse, NY (Cathedral School, 1974-1975), Bridgeport, CT (St. Ann's School, 1975-1979), Utica, NY (Our Lady of Lourdes School, 1979-1982 and 1985-1995) and Wilmington, DE (St. Peter's School, 1982-1985). Sister Kathleen served at St. John's Parish Center, Brooklyn, NY, from 1995 to 2000. She also served as the local Superior in Brooklyn from 1997 to 1999. Sister then moved into governance for the Province and resided in Albany until her appointment in Paris in 2009. On May 25, 2015, at the General Assembly of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul in Paris, France, Sister Kathleen Appler, DC, was elected Superioress General of the Worldwide Community. Sister Kathleen Appler is the first American to be elected Superioress General and only the second Superioress General who was not French.
Around the world, there are 16,179 Daughters of Charity living and serving in 94 countries. Sister Kathleen led the Community of these Sisters.
She is one of the first seven women appointed members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, the second highest-ranking department of the Roman Curia, the administrative institution of the Holy See since July 8, 2019, when she was appointed by Pope Francis.
Sr. Kathleen was predeceased by her mother and father, Mary and George Appler, as well as her brothers, George and John Appler.
She is survived by her family of the Daughters of Charity throughout the world; and her "Army" of Applers including her brothers and sisters, Jim (Cheryl) Appler, Lincolnwood, IL, Jacqueline Appler (Bill Ross), Westmoreland, NY, Susan (Steve) Bassi, Rome, NY, Deborah Appler, Yorkville, NY, Linda (Tim) Voorhis, Rome, NY, Donna Appler (Jerry Swarthout), Marcy, NY, Diane (Dale) Brown, Lexington, VA and Daniel (Robyn) Appler, Whitestown, NY; plus twenty nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 24th at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Paris, France.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at a time convenient for the family once the restrictions have been lifted due to the Corona Virus outbreak.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020