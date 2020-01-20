|
|
Sr. M. Hope Therese Angeline Maring, O. Carm. 1987 - 2020
BOSTON - Sr. M. Hope Therese Angeline Maring, O. Carm. passed into eternal life on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, following a brief illness. The Lord took Sr. Hope to Himself in the 8th year of her religious life and six days after her 33rd birthday.
Dianna Hope Maring was born on January 13, 1987 in East Stroudsburg, PA to John and Jo Ellen (Guba) Maring and raised in West Winfield, NY, where her parents now reside. Sr. Hope entered Carmel on February 14, 2012 and received the habit on October 1, 2012. Her First Profession was on October 4, 2014 and her fifth renewal of vows was on September 8, 2019. Sr. Hope's first mission was Carmel Manor where she served from October 2014 until her transfer to St. Patrick's Manor in November 2017. A Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, Sr. Hope was assigned to Activities, where her happy personality brought joy to the residents to whom she ministered.
Besides her parents, John and Jo Ellen, she will be missed by her sister, Melissa Schneegas and her husband, Scott; her nephews, Jacob and John; her grandmother, Barbara Guba; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. Hope's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, on Thursday, January 23rd from 3-7 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Chapel on Friday morning at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresa's Mother House, 600 Woods Rd., Germantown, NY, at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. Hope's name to The Carmelite Sisters for The Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020