Sr. Mary Carleen Rooney, OSF 1932 - 2019
ALLEGANY - Sister Mary Carleen Rooney, OSF, died on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.
Born Mary Therese Rooney on September 11, 1932, in Utica, she was the daughter of Carl B. and Catherine Amrhein Rooney.
Sr. Mary Carleen Rooney entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on September 3, 1950, was received into the congregation on August 15, 1951 and professed final vows on August 16, 1958. Committed to the Franciscan charism, Sister lived 70 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, sharing her life in community and ministry.
Sr. Carleen attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Utica and graduated in 1950 from St. Francis De Sales High School. Sr. Carleen attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany, a part of St. Bonaventure University, from which she earned a B.S. Degree in education in 1963. She pursued graduate work in education, earning her M.S. Degree from Fordham University in New York in 1964. She also received her Ph.D. in education from Fordham in 1968.
While Sister Carleen began her ministry in elementary education, her gifts made it obvious that she was well suited for the college classroom. She then taught at St. Bonaventure University for almost 30 years. Her classes were well organized, scholarly and very well received. She introduced a new course, an Elementary Teacher Tutoring Program, which permitted the students at St. Bonaventure to acquire additional experience in local schools.
Sister Carleen retired from teaching in 1998 and moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where she worked part time in Mission Effectiveness at St. Anthony Hospital. She was welcomed home to the Motherhouse in 2002, where her smile brightened the lives of all those with whom she came in contact.
She is survived by her sister and husband, Eileen and Frank Nelson, of Whitesboro; sister-in-law, Joanne Mancuso Rooney, of Utica; along with many nieces and nephews. Sister Carleen was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Carl. Jr.
A wake service took place on October 9, 2019 in the chapel of the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Motherhouse Chapel with her burial following immediately in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019