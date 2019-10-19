|
Stanley A. Gargas 1940 - 2019
CLARK MILLS/WHITESBORO - Stanley A. Gargas, 78, of Clark Mills and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born on October 20, 1940, in Utica, a son of the late Ignatius and Wanda (Trzepacz) Gargas.
Mr. Gargas was employed with Vicks Lithograph & Printing, in Yorkville, for many years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gargas, of Clark Mills; and his children, Joseph (Kathleen) Gargas, of Remsen, Leah (Paul) Bishop, of Oriskany and Michael (Megan) Gargas, of Herkimer. He also leaves his grandchildren, Megan, Kyle, Carissa, Reagan, Madison, McKenna and Bryce. He was predeceased by a brother, Edwin Gargas.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. Interment will be in Sts. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019