Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bernard's Church
199 Stafford Ave.
Waterville, NY
Stanley C. Krawiec, Jr.
WATERVILLE, NY - Stanley C. Krawiec, Jr., 89, of Chesapeake, VA and formerly of Waterville, passed away, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chesapeake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, June 17, at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, followed by interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville on Sunday, from 3-5 p.m.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019
