Stanley C. Krawiec, Jr.
WATERVILLE, NY - Stanley C. Krawiec, Jr., 89, of Chesapeake, VA and formerly of Waterville, passed away, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chesapeake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, June 17, at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, followed by interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville on Sunday, from 3-5 p.m.
