Stanley D. Bienkowski 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Stanley D. Bienkowski, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, peacefully, at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on September 2, 1925, in Utica, to the late Frank and Lottie (Kaminska) Bienkowski. Stanley attended Poland schools. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during WWII.
On May 15, 1948 he married Dorothy Baker in Sacred Heart Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of nearly 68 years until her passing on March 13, 2016. Stanley was a machinist for Friedrich Heating & Air Conditioning for 22 years.
Stanley is survived by his children, Thomas (Connie) Bienkowski, Utica and Susan Donnenwirth and her fiancé, Jeffrey Madden, Yorkville; grandchildren, Thomas J. (Michele) Bienkowski, VA, Christopher (Lauren) Bienkowski, Utica, Kyle (Kayla) Donnenwirth, New Hartford and Kari (Steve) Donnenwirth, CA; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Kaylee, Ciara, Anna, Emma and Kora; brother, Leo; sisters, Stella and Jessie; as well as many nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Wanda and her daughter, Heidi. He was predeceased by his daughter, Eileen, in 1955; son, Daniel, in 2004; and his brothers and sisters.
In keeping with Stanley's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019