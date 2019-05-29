|
Stanley H. Brown 1926 - 2019
WESTMORELAND, NY/ORLANDO, FL - Stanley H. Brown, 93, a resident of both Westmoreland, NY and Orlando, FL, died on Sunday, May 26th 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born in Oppenheim, NY on April 1, 1926, the son of Clarence and Lena Brown and attended local schools. In June 1949, he married Catherine (Jean) Bentley, the love of his life. She died just a few months before celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 1, 1999. He was predeceased by his son, Michael, who died on December 5th, 1999; and also by seven brothers and sisters.
Stanley was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base for many years until his retirement. He served his country in the Air Force during World War II. Stanley enjoyed over thirty years in Florida, golfing, bowling and enjoying the sun. He spent the last five months of his life back in New York living with his daughter and son-in-law for one last winter. He proceeded with style.
His survivors include his daughter and son, Patti and William Judycki, of Remsen and Brian and Donna Brown, of Ormond Beach, FL. Also included are three grandchildren, Heather Rielly, Kristin Everson and Tanya Rapavi; and four great-grandchildren, Brooke and Skye Everson, Caden and Paige Rapavi and Jack Rielly; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family of Stanley would like to express their appreciation to the 2nd floor nursing staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their compassion, kindness and care that he received.
There are no memorial services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019