Stanley J. Dziekonski 1943 - 2019
CLINTON - Stanley J. Dziekonski, 76, a resident of the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, formerly of Dwight Ave., Clinton, and of Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the nursing home, with his brother by his side.
Stanley was born on May 18, 1943, in Utica, the son of Stanley A. and Congetta (Gigliotti) Dziekonski. He was raised and educated in Clinton, graduating from Clinton Central schools in 1961. He went on to graduate from Fordham University in New York City. Stanley began his career as a history teacher in the late 60's in the Waterville School System, where he taught for over 45 years. He was fondly known as "Mr. D" by his students. He also served Waterville as their Mayor in the 70's and was a member of St. Bernard's Church and the Waterville Historic Society. After returning to Clinton, Stanley became a member of the Clinton Historic Society as well as St. Mary's Church, where he belonged to the church choir.
Stanley is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard E. and Frederica, Clinton; two nieces, Anne Marie Latshaw, Clinton, and Tracey Sacco-Paz, Florida; and two nephews, Donald Brett Wester, Syracuse, and Michael Sacco, Sauquoit. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Brewer, and a nephew, Brian Brewer.
Mr. Dziekonski's funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Clinton. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Those wishing may donate to St. Mary's Church in Stanley's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019