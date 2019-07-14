|
Stanley J. Jubis, Jr. 1954 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Stanley J. Jubis, Jr., 64, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, in Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica on August 26, 1954, a son of the late Stanley and Mildred Wojtowicz Jubis, and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. Mr. Jubis was employed by United Parcel Service until his retirement. Stanley loved his music and his pets; he was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. He will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his beloved children, Paul Jubis, Patty Smith and Stanley Jubis, III; his grandson, Logan Smith; one sister, Christine Smith; his niece, Kim (Ross) Wagner; his nephew, Sean (Jamie) Smith, and their children, Derek and Evan; several cousins and other relatives; along with his good friends, Ruth and Tom Gaines and Paul Bolinski.
His funeral will be Monday (today), July 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills, and at 12:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be held today from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The family would like to thank Palliative Care and the I.C.U. staff at Faxton-St. Luke's for their care and compassion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019