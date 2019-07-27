|
|
Stanley J. Wiater 1935 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD– Stanley J. Wiater, 83, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.
He was born in Utica on December 18, 1935, to Josephine Wiatr. Stanley attended Holy Trinity and after graduating from UFA, served his country in the US Army, being deployed to Panama. On August 22, 1959, he married Carla T. Janus, in St. Joseph St. Patrick Church, a blissful union lasting nearly 60 years. He was an accomplished and skillful mason whose artistry continues to show in countless stone and brick buildings throughout the Utica and Central NY region. As a member and advocate for the Bricklayers Union, he worked tirelessly for workers' rights. After never having stepped into the kitchen until his retirement, he continued his love of food, finding joy in precise slicing, dicing and creating a myriad of soups he shared with his friends and family. After retirement, Stan and Carla spent many winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL, enjoying the weather and their social family there.
Carla was certainly Stanley's first love. But his second was the woods. He so enjoyed the time he spent with his brother at camp in Forestport. He held a deep respect and passion for nature, hunting and forestry. Although patience was not one of his virtues, he could sit for hours in the forest, watching, listening and enjoying the sights and sounds. A voracious reader as well, he spent many winter evenings in front of his fire with a great book (and a Manhattan) in his hand.
Stan came from humble beginnings, yet he built his successful life and family through tenacious hard work, authentic generosity and persistence (aka stubbornness). He always stood up for what was right and he raised his children lovingly to maintain the same high standards of honesty and integrity. His friends always appreciated Stanley's great sense of humor, positive outlook on life and the comfort of knowing that he would always have your back.
Surviving Stanley are his beloved wife, Carla Wiater, New Hartford; daughters, Julie (Jeff) Rubenstein, Hamilton and Terry (Brian) Nelson, NV; brother, Ed (Pat) Sajdzikowski, Utica; in-laws, Mike (Cathy) Janus, CA and Fran (Dennis) Stevens, MA; aunts, Helen Morgan and Gladys Kaminski, Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alan R. Janus.
In keeping with Stanley's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Stanley's family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. and Fran and Den Stevens for the care and compassion shown.
A memorial fund has been established in Stanley's name at The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. If you would like to make a gift by mail, please send to the Stanley J. Wiater Fund for Responsible Hunting and Forestry Stewardship, c/o The Community Foundation, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502, or visit http://www.foundationhoc.org/wiater to make an online contribution.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019