Stanley M. Zalewski 1942 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Stanley M. Zalewski, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown after a brief illness.
He was born on October 23, 1942, in Utica, a son of the late Stanley and Alma (Pudney) Zalewski. He was a 1961 graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. Stanley served his country in the United States Army Reserves for over 21 years from 1965 to 1986 with the Elihu Root United States Army Reserve Center.
On November 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sandra Mae Bingham, a blessed union of over 47 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Zalewski passed away on October 10, 2013.
Mr. Zalewski co-owned and operated with William Bryant, Whitestown Painting from 1980 to 1994 and from 1994 to 2014, he owned Whitestown Enterprise, a Painting contracting business.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. He also was a member of the Clonan Post 1000 American Legion in Chadwicks. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters & Allied Trades Local 31 in Syracuse.
Stanley loved spending his free time in Alex Bay with his many friends boating and enjoying the lake. He also loved antique cars, especially his pride and joy, his 1956 T Bird. He also loved and adored his canine companion "Tyler" who never left his side.
He is survived by his son, Robert Zalewski and his wife, Tracy, of Whitesboro; a daughter, Andrea Parry and her husband, Robert, of Frankfort; and two grandchildren, Amberlee and Nicholas. He also leaves a brother, Ted Zalewski and his wife, Marilyn, of Utica; a sister, Tina Eck and her husband, Bob, of Syracuse; also several nieces and nephews. He leaves many close and dear friends, including special friends, Sonny Candella, John Cielicz, Bob Jones and Poose Orendorf. Your many acts of kindness will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be private in Grandview Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019