Stanley W. Sychtysz 1921 - 2020
UTICA - Stanley "Tyke" W. Sychtysz, 98, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 16, 1921, in Yorkville, the son of Walter and Mary (Lachut) Sychtysz and grew up in Yorkville. At the age of 15, he joined the CCC Camp and proudly served in the US Army Corps during WWII and landed on Utah Beach on D-Day. On September 28, 1946, Stanley was united in marriage to Genevieve Rewer and shared a blessed union of 70 years, until her passing on March 3, 2017. He was employed and retired from Rite Aid Distribution Center and he was a member of Whitestown American Legion Post 1113.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley (Richard) Lambert, Joyce (Martin) Najda and Joanne Webb, all of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Stanley (Gladys) Sychtysz, Utica; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Malik, Rome; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John and Steve Sychtysz; sisters, Angela Kidd and Josephine Baker; and son-in-law, Martin Webb.
Stanley's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Irene and Crystal for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to current health concerns and recommendations of the CDC, services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020