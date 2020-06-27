Stella B. Rybka 1920 - 2020
UTICA/NEW HARTFORD - Stella B. Rybka, 100, of Utica/New Hartford, passed away on June 22, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on May 20, 1920, the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Zlydaszyk) Gaska. Stella was a graduate of UFA and then went on to be a bookkeeper for many local businesses before becoming a stay at home mom - and a most excellent mom she was.
On October 10, 1948, she was married to Tony A. Rybka in Holy Trinity Church - a loving union shared for over 62 years, until his passing on January 20, 2002.
Stella was a member of Holy Trinity Church, AARP and Polonaise Seniors. She loved to read, crochet, do puzzles and raise African violets.
Stella is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ronald Harris, of Waterville; and her grandson and his fiancé, Steven Harris and Brittany Fore, of Nacogdoches, TX. She also leaves sisters-in-law, Genevieve Gaska, Jean Rybka, Bertha Swierat and Lorraine Rybka; and many nieces and nephews. Stella was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Charles; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stella's memory to the Holy Trinity Memorial Fund, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY 13502 or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank everyone at the Presbyterian Home for the care given to Stella.
Stella is in the care of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, 3309 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY.
Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility will allow 10 callers into the funeral home as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn. Calling hours will be on Monday, June 29, from noon until 1 p.m. A prayer service will be at the Holy Trinity Cemetery Mausoleum at 1:30 p.m.
To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.