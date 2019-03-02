Stella W. Gacek 1920 - 2019

UTICA – Stella W. Gacek, 98, passed away on February 28, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.

She was born on May 6, 1920, in Utica, the daughter of John and Mary (Ciolek) Wolak. Stella was married on January 18, 1941, to Joseph Gacek, a blessed union of 78 years. She was employed with General Electric on Broad Street for many years, as an assembler.

Besides her beloved husband, Joseph, Stella leaves two daughters, Patricia Bashant, TX and Diane and Dennis Loftus, Yorkville; grandchildren, Dawn, Brian, June, Mark and Susan; as well as 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert and siblings, Joseph, Frank, Catherine and Helen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m., from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Stella's name may be made to the Masonic Care Community or the . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.

Stella's family would like to thank Dr. Elif Erim and the nurses and staff of the Forestport Unit, for the care and compassion shown Stella during her stay.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

