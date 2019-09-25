|
Stephanie F. Borek 1948 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Stephanie F. Borek, 71, of Yorkville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 18, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Slivonik) Bevilacqua and graduated from TR Proctor High School. Stephanie was employed as a clerk with the NYS DMV in Utica and retired in 2006 after 42 years of service. Following her retirement, she decided to go back to work and was employed with the Carbone Auto group for the past 10 years.
Stephanie was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to whomever she met. She absolutely loved to shop and cook for family and friends. On occasion, she joined her family at camp in Sandy Pond.
Surviving are her daughter, Carrie (Donny Niemiec) Mariotti, New York Mills; son, Steven Borek, Yorkville; grandchildren, Cody (Hannah DeSarro) Mariotti, Marcus Mariotti and Autumn Borek; great-granddaughter, Maci Ann Mariotti; cousins, Angela "Double Trouble" LaForge and Ronnie and Margie Duda; lifelong friend, Bonita Reynolds; and canine companion, Stella. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Mark Mariotti.
Stephanie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Dr. Najam ud Din and close friends, Kathy Owens, Barbara and Bob Ross and Joanne Basile, for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Friday at 4 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Visitation will follow at the conclusion of the service until 7 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Remembrances in Stephanie's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care or Slocum Dickson Oncology Unit. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019