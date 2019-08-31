|
|
Stephanie Litwen
LITTLE FALLS - Stephanie Litwen, 94, passed away August 30, 2019. She sang in the church choir and was an excellent wife and mother.
Stephanie is survived by her devoted daughter, CherylAnn Lower, of Herkimer; a special nephew, Wayne (Donna) Olson; and many other family members. Stephanie leaves her dear friends, William and Ruth Dillenbeck, who were always there in her time of need. Dr. Russell and Lorna Zelman, were also wonderful neighbors. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Theodore "Frank" Litwen.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday morning, at 10:15, from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. and at 11:00, in Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, East Herkimer, with Fr. Thaddeus Franta officiating. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery in East Herkimer.
Calling hours will be Monday afternoon, from 3-7, in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort. Parastas will be held Monday, evening at 6:30 p.m., with Father Thaddeus, officiating.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Stephanie's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019