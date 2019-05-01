Stephen G. "Buzz" Yaehrling 1959 - 2019

UTICA - Stephen G. BUZZ" Yaehrling, 60, of Utica, passed away on April 26, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital.

Stephen was born in Utica on April 6, 1959, a son of George and Anne (Doti) Yaehrling. He was raised and educated in Utica and served in the US Army from 1975-1978. Stephen was a self-employed electrician.

Stephen is survived by a very special person, Evelyn Clark; a son, Jamie Yaehrling, of VT; a daughter, Shannon Yaehrling, of Schenectady; two grandchildren, Montgomery Yaehrling and Kennsington Yaehrling, of VT; good friend and mother of his children, Lisa Smith, of Utica; step-sister, Kim Cresswell; step-brother, Hank Kohler; and a niece, Candice Meeks. Stephen was predeceased by his step-parents, Betty Kohler and Steve Salisbury.

Mr. Yaehrling's funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Calling hours at the funeral home are prior to the service, from 4-6.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019