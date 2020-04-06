Home

Stephen H. Winn Obituary
Stephen H. Winn 1949 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Stephen H. Winn, 70, of New Hartford, died, April 5, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born, September 24, 1949, in Utica, son of the late Albert and Barbara Simon Winn. He served in the US Army in Germany.
Steve married Theresa Allen on February 10, 1973. She died October 4, 2010.
He was employed for over 40 years in the service department of Carbone Pontiac.
He enjoyed collecting World War memorabilia.
Steve is survived by his sister, Sharon Winn, of Utica and Tom Warren, of New Hartford; brother, Jay A. (Maryjude) Winn, of New Hartford; sister, Margaret (Joseph) Fisher, of Gaithersburg, MD; his brothers-in-law, Tim, Tom and Ted Allen; a niece, Dawn (Anthony) Hamlin; great niece, Katherine Hamlin; and many cousins from the Winn side of the family.
There will be no services at this time. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
