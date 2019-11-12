|
Stephen P. "Steve" Marchitelli 1940 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Stephen P. "Steve" Marchitelli, age 79, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the arms of his wife, in the comfort of their home.
Steve is survived by his adored wife, Arlene; his daughters and sons-in-law, Lynne Anne and Brian Toussaint, Laurie Anne Flagg and Jim Vincent, Leslie Anne and Gaetano Spina, and Stephanie Anne Madia and Tom Conte. He never forgot and always remembered each day of his life, the loss of his daughter, Lisa Anne Marchitelli, who passed away on February 2, 2012; they are now together again. He loved to be with his grandchildren and participate in the important events in their life: Brianne Ashley and Frank Talarico, and Shane Patrick Toussaint; William Stephen "Billy" and Megan Flagg, Cara Jenny Flagg and Rick Mergenthaler, and their dad Bill Flagg Sr.; Gaetano "Nino" Spina, Jake Stephen Spina who was "Papa Steve's clone;" Ciara Lynne Madia, Jordan Jeffrey Madia, and their dad Jeff Madia. He also leaves his sister, Antonia Fusco; cherished cousins, extended family, and longtime friends, with special mention of Phil "Phibby" and Carol Scampone, Butch and Kathy Ventura, and a lifetime of friendships. He treasured the memory of his friend, Dennis Falange, in his heart. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank S. and Jenny (Bilardone) Marchitelli; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis "Butch" and Amelia Jones; and his brother-in-law, Michael Fusco.
The family will honor and commemorate Steve's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stephen's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday afternoon at 1:30 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to online at https://www.stjude.org. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019