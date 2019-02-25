|
Stephen Parker Droz 1954 - 2019
ROME - Stephen Parker Droz, 64, of Rome, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Born in Utica on April 19, 1954, he was the fifth and middle child of Deacon John J. and Elizabeth (Scheidelman) Droz. He was named after Capt. John Parker of Colonial Army of the Revolutionary War, of whom he is a descendent.
Stephen studied in New Hartford schools, Susquehanna, PA and St. Thomas Moore in New England. He was interested in music and art and played the drums. He was awarded an art scholarship to Munson Williams Proctor and displayed paintings in the Art Guild of Old Forge. He spent most summers with his family in Dark Island, Brantingham Lake and later, Old Forge.
Stephen worked at Human Technologies for a time and was asked to give a witness talk at the Psychiatric Services of Central New York to a group attempting to quit cigarettes after surviving lung cancer and giving up smoking. Due to the vigilance of Dr. Bechard, Stephen was chosen for a one year study program at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in NYC.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Droz, of Naples, FL; siblings, John Droz and his wife, Elaine, of Morehead City, NC and Brantingham Lake, Donna Montag and her husband, George, of Elk, CA and their children, Mimosa Clark and Zappa Montag, Philippe Droz, of Las Vegas, Christopher Droz, of Jabul, CA, Martin Droz, of Vienna and Old Forge, Lawrence Droz and his former wife, Elizabeth and their daughters, Mary Therese (Ryan) George and Joy (2nd LT. Andrew) Vanderhoof and their children, Augustine, Christopher, Gabriel and Evelyn and Thomas Droz, of Ft. Lauderdale and Sauquoit. He was predeceased by his father, Deacon John; and his sister, Maryetta.
Stephen's family would like to thank all those who were so helpful to him, especially his brothers, Martin, Lawrence, Christopher and Thomas Droz, Liz Droz, Mike Belmonte, Cindy Gould, Kevin Nagy, Dr. Alicia Detraglia, Cindy Altieni RN, Dr. Reo Peniston, Alan Spindler and Mary Ann Zogby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1807 Bedford St., Rome. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call at the church, prior to the Mass, on Wednesday from 12-1:00 p.m.
Donations, in Stephen's memory, may be made to Right to Life, 41 State St., Suite M-100, Albany NY 12207, a cause which Stephen faithfully supported.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019