Stephen V. Seidel 1941 - 2019
EAGLEVILLE, PA - Stephen Vaeth Seidel of Eagleville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 77.
Son of late Francis and Esther Seidel, he's survived by children, Rebecca Herrmann (Greg), Stephen (Robin), Dakotta and Skyler; grandchildren, Maxwell, Gabrielle, Mitchell and Savannah; as well as brother, Neil; and best friend, Danny Mullin.
Born in Utica, NY, he graduated from Utica College and was the only student to finish JFK's 50-mile Fitness Challenge to Syracuse University. Seidel proudly served our US Army as First Sergeant for 25 years, while working 40 years at Unisys on our first ever supercomputers.
Stephen had many passions, whether it was taking photos, spending time with family or founding the Eastern Coast Breweriana Association in 1970, with first wife, Patricia. As a rare super collector, he amassed the largest collection of Utica Club, Campbell's Soup and Terry Labonte memorabilia on the entire East Coast. Anyone who met "Pop-Pop" loved his deep-voiced storytelling, dare devil spirit and big warm smile.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 12th at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
Donations may be made to "Stephen Seidel" at 303 W. Market St., Perkasie, PA 18944.
