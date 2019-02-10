|
|
Steven C. Inserra 1960 - 2019
LIVERPOOL - Steven C. Inserra, 58, of Liverpool, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, at home, after a sudden illness, with his loved ones by his side.
Receiving a B.A. in accounting from Le Moyne College, Steven owned and operated Syracuse Banana, a family business started by his father, Frank. Steven's generosity was evident to all who knew him. He had a long-standing relationship with Syracuse University, sponsoring annual Thanksgiving dinners for international students, among many other philanthropic acts. Steven loved spending time at Lotus Point, his home in the Thousand Islands, boating, fishing and spending time with friends, family and, of course, his dogs, Jack and Vinny. He also loved spending time with his wife and daughter in Delray Beach, Florida, carrying on a tradition started by his parents.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Jeanne Inserra, and aunts, Virginia "Pinky" Alsante and Betty Lou Abel.
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (May) Inserra, and his daughter, Nicolette "The Baby", who he cherished and adored; a brother, Frank, of Colorado; nephew, Frank Rosario "Raz", of Oregon; niece, Jennifer Lee, of California; and cousin, Cora Alsante Chirco, who was more like a sister than a cousin.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Steven's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, DeWitt. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.), North Syracuse, NY.
Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, c/o The Upstate Foundation, Inc., 750 E. Adams St., CAB326, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019