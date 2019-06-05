|
|
Steven D. Burdick
FARMINGTON, NY - Steven D. Burdick, age 41, formerly of N. Brookfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Dana (Quintana) Burdick; son, John Rayford Burdick; his mothers, Joan and Cindy Burdick; father, Lewis Paddock; brother, Thomas Paddock (Karen Brown); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and John Quintana; brother-in-law, John Quintana; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Rochester at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.
Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019