Steven F. DeMichele 1955 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Steven F. DeMichele, 63, passed away with his loved ones by his side, after a short illness on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital.
Steve was born in Utica, on November 8, 1955, a son of Sam DeMichele and the late Rosa (Rizzutti) DeMichele. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He later attended MVCC. On July 10, 1982, Steve was joined in marriage to the former Diane Marie Lindner. They just celebrated 37 loving years together. Steve worked in the maintenance department at MVCC for over 36 years.
A devoted family man, Steve was always there when needed; especially for his dad and for the last ten years as a loving caregiver to his mother-in-law, Helen Lindner. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees, but his passion in life was thoroughbred horseracing. He loved Saratoga, where he was an excellent handicapper, well known for his picks, which he loved to share with everyone. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and his devoted dogs, Dakita, Romeo, Fiona and Achilles.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; his son, Steve DeMichele and his daughter, Lorraine DeMichele; his dad, Sam DeMichele; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Paul Mancuso and Joanne and Robert Sudakow; brother and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Rebecca DeMichele and Barbara DeMichele; mother-in-law, Helen Lindner; brother-in-law, Robert Lindner and Lisa Berger; and also many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Rosa; and brother, Thomas J. DeMichele.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Steven DeMichele, please consider donations to After the Races, an organization for Rehabbing and Rehoming retired Thoroughbred Race Horses. https://aftertheraces.org/donate/
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019