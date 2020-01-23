|
|
Steven J. Frederick 1948 - 2020
FRANKFORT – Mr. Steven J. Frederick, age 71, a lifelong Frankfort resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020, at the Abraham House, Utica.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Steve's funeral service which will commence on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. The family will be present to receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.
Steve's family has entrusted his final wishes to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020