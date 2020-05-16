Steven M. Delano
1961 - 2020
ROME - Steven M. Delano, 59, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica after a prolonged illness.
Born in Geneva, on February 5, 1961, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Ruth (Burch) Delano.
Steve worked at Favata's Produce in Rome for many years. He loved to go fishing on Black Lake and deer hunting in the fall.
He is survived by his loving fiancé, Barbara McCumbers; two daughters, Janel and Gretchan Delano; a son, Nicholas Delano; two sisters, Debra J. Delano and Laurie (David) Saunders; a brother, Jose Montanez; four grandchildren, Mikaylah, Chloe, Amata and Annabella; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special nephew, Steven "Jr." Hall, whom he considered a son. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Delano.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
