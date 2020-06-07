Steven R. Jones
1953 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Steven R. Jones, 66, of Hart Rd., passed away from brain cancer, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born, July 4, 1953, in Hamilton, a son of the late Robert B. and Lydia Kmiecik Jones. He was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School where he was the class vice president and was later inducted into the school district's Wall of Fame. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Oneonta State and his Law Degree from the Syracuse University School of Law.
On June 29, 1974, Steven was united in marriage to Lucinda E. Perry at St. Peter's Church, Cazenovia.
His law practice served several municipalities and school systems. He was an instructor at SUNY Morrisville, also serving on the college council.
Steven was a dedicated parishioner and communicant of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Morrisville, where he served as a trustee, was active with the Friendship Inn and was awarded the Immaculata Award for Service.
He was a member of the Morrisville Lion's Club for many years and was eventually named a Melvin Jones Fellow. Steve was also a member and past President of the NYS Bar Association, a member and speaker at the American Legion Boys State, a member of the Democratic State Committee and the Democratic Rural Conference and an honorary member of the Morrisville Fire Department. This is a list of some of Steve's accomplishments, but as he said himself "they are not the measure of success. Growing up, raising a family, working, in my hometown, that's success for me."
Surviving are his beloved wife, Lucinda "Cindy"; his children, Kellaura "Kelly" (Nick) Johnson, of Huntsville, TX, Andrea Lee (Adam) Wickert and their son, Charles, of Hamilton and Dustin Perry (Victoria) Jones and their daughter, Genevieve, of Norwood, MA; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Church, Morrisville. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Morrisville Lions Club or to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 6, 2020
nothing could of shocked Me more than reading about Steves passing. We are sorry for his family. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time
Maggie and Bob Panzone
Friend
June 6, 2020
I knew Steve in several capacities. He was always a gentleman, always interested in what you were doing, and always caring. He was humble and respectful of those he encountered.
Sam Cooper
Friend
June 6, 2020
One of the finest people that I've had the pleasure to meet on this earth. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Dave Fort
