|
|
Steven R. White 1956 - 2019
BEDMINSTER, NJ - Steven R. White, 62, died unexpectedly of natural causes at home on March 8th, 2019.
Steve was born July 2, 1956, in Utica, NY. He was the son of the late Richard G. White and the late Jean Miller White Williams. He was a 1974 Whitesboro graduate, received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University, and an MS in Materials Science from San Jose State. Steve enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a semiconductor process engineer, spending many years in Sunnyvale, CA, but also living and working in Maine, France, Singapore, Baltimore, upstate NY and finally in Bedminster, NJ.
Steve loved to travel and visited many interesting places around the world. He was also an avid reader and student of American History. For many years, Steve collected stamps and was a member of the American Philatelic Society.
Steve is survived by his sister, Vivian Morabito and brother-in-law, John Morabito, of Fishkill, NY; nieces, Joelle Morabito-Cruz (Jonathan) and Lauren Lizzo (Nick), and nephew, Michael Morabito (Sarah); great-niece, Isabel Cruz; cousins; and step-siblings, Stewart Williams, Jr. (Esther) and Debbie Brooks (Richard). He was predeceased by his parents as well as step-father, Stewart Williams, Sr.
A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be held at a later date.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019