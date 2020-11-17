Steven Timothy Clarey 1946 - 2020

CLARK MILLS - Steven "Tim" Clarey, 74, passed away after a short illness on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.

Tim was born on April 16, 1946, in Utica, to the late Robert and Helen (Christ) Clarey. He was raised in Clark Mills with his three older sisters. He attended Clinton Central School until 1961 and graduated with UFA Class of 1964. Tim married Janice Turner on July 2, 1967 and started a family. He worked all over the country for many companies in the airline industry.

Tim was a hardcore Dodgers fan and was so happy to see them win a World Series one more time. Tim was also an avid bowler; he was so dedicated that when he worked in Texas, he would fly the 4000-mile round trip to NY once a week to bowl in his league. He was inducted into the Utica Men's Bowling Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed history and was a former President and current Vice President of the Clark Mills Historical Society. Tim cherished spending time with his grandchildren, most of all.

Tim leaves behind his children, Rebecca Clarey, Robert Clarey, Timothy and Felicia Clarey; his sisters and their husbands, Joanne and Jim Berie, Suzanne Hanrahan, Roberta and Alfred Avery; girlfriend, Christine Allen; and grandchildren, Amanda, Stephanie, Tristan, Payton, Kalicia, Nic and Leo.

All are invited to join the family for a graveside service for Tim on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Please wear a mask, maintain social distance and respect the current COVID-19 guidelines.

Please consider donations in Tim's memory to Clark Mills Historical Society, PO Box 335, Clark Mills, NY 13321. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.



