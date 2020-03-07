|
Stuart C. Murphy 1937 - 2020
ORISKANY - Stuart C. Murphy, 82 years young, died, March 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL.
He was born, July 2, 1937, in Utica, a son of William and Margaret Burns Murphy and graduated from Utica Free Academy.
Stuart married Cynthia Satterlee in 1988 in Utica.
He worked for over 60 years in the family business, Murphy Excavating Co., with his brothers. He was Vice-President and Secretary of the company. Stuart's work ethic was second to none, working seven days a week and working from dawn until dusk, he was devoted to his work.
He was a 60 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, a member of the Elks Club in Ft. Myers, FL and the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Stuart loved life and lived it to the fullest, constantly staying busy, whether it was at work or at play, he always had to have something to keep him busy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved dancing. He loved spending summers at his camp in Boonville and enjoyed the winters he spent in Ft. Myers, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of Oriskany; his children, Diane (Richard) Kurtz, of WI, William (Debbie) Murphy, of Oriskany, Eileen (Randle) Jones, of Taberg and Stuart C., Jr. (Nicole) Murphy, of Vernon; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Richard M. Murphy, of Oriskany and Robert (Pamela) Murphy, of Oriskany; several nieces and nephews; and his in-laws from the Nowak, Dowsland, LaSalle and McBee families. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ann Nowak; his brother, James Murphy; his sister, Edna Murphy; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alex and Adele Nowak.
The funeral will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford R., New Hartford. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 3-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH or .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020