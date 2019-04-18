|
Stuart Garfinkel 1933 - 2019
UTICA - Stuart Garfinkel, 85, a lifelong resident of Utica, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in UR Medicine at Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, NY, with his family by his side.
He was born, September 27, 1933, in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth "Libby" Ribyat Garfinkel. Stuart was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Syracuse University, where he received his Master's in Education. Thanks to his wife. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Stuart married the former, Lorraine "Rainy" Block in 1960.
For many years, Stuart taught at the Westmoreland Road Elementary School in the Whitesboro Central School District. He was a member of Temple Emanu-El and its Men's Club. He was also a past president of the Jewish Community Center. He was a little league and Babe Ruth baseball coach for many years, as well as an avid sports fan.
Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rainy; his children, Scott, Heidi (John) Post, Jeff (Ann), Gregg (Stephanie); ten grandchildren, Christopher, Adam, Joshua, Megan, Carly, Abbey, Julia, Zachary, Dylan and Skye; and five great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Cason, Zoe, Adalynn and Mackenzie. He also is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Claire Garfinkel, of Utica; sister-in-law, Susan Garfinkel, of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Sheldon Garfinkel; and his son-in-law, Jon F. Searing.
Stuart's funeral will be, 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, at Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, with Rabbi Peter Schaktman, officiating. Interment will be made in Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be, 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, until the time of the service at Temple.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Stuart's name, to the , Temple Emanu-El or a .
His arrangements are in the care of Scott J. Pizer, Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel, Utica. (315)797-9121
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019