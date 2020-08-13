Suanne O'Hara Savino 1937 - 2020
CORNING - On August 9, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family, the Lord called Suanne O'Hara Savino to be with her original family.
She was born to John and Esther (Marriott) O'Hara in Utica, NY, on November 2, 1937 and enjoyed a wonderful upbringing there and beautiful life with her husband, Anthony, four children and three grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her only siblings, Stephanie Hughes and Patricia Hally.
She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of All Saints Parish.
Her father was employed by Pennsylvania Railroad Company and her mother, Chicago Pneumatic. Suanne was raised at 1007 Seymour Ave. She was a proud graduate of Utica Free Academy (1954) and enjoyed Sorority life there. She was an Alumna of The State University at Geneseo, NY. She was married to Anthony J. Savino of Groveland, NY on August 20, 1960, by Suanne's cousin, Reverend William Donavan, at St. John Cathedral, Utica.
She and her husband enjoyed their almost 60 years of marriage, living in Herkimer, Dutchess, Sullivan and Steuben counties. Suanne truly enjoyed travel. Her favored trip was reuniting with family and friends for the Boilermaker Race. Suanne was patriotic, proud of her family and country.
Suanne's spirit was the sunshine that engaged all who crossed her path, emitting from her ever present smile, it would brighten any space she occupied. We are confident it continues today in Heaven and warmly blessing here.
In addition to Anthony, Suanne is survived by her four children and three grandchildren: Michael (Michelle), Darien, CT, Thomas, Corning, Kathleen (Kevin), Colts Neck, NJ and Mary Jo; grandchildren, Katie, Lauren and Piper of Darien. Besides her children and grandchildren, she is survived by cousins in the Rochester, NY area and several dozen nieces and nephews, many in Clinton, NY.
Visiting hours will be held at Phillips Funeral Home, Corning, on Monday, August 17th, 1-3 PM and 6:30 - 8:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday August 18, 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Kind words and memories may be left for Suanne's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
.