Sue Elizabeth Owens 1938 - 2020
PROSPECT - Sue Elizabeth Owens, 82, beloved matriarch of the Owens family, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family and loved ones on November 3, 2020.
She was born April 4, 1938, in N. Tonawanda, NY, a daughter of William and Elizabeth Murphy Bradshaw. She graduated from Lewiston Porter High School and Kelley Business Institute, Niagara Falls, NY. Sue was employed as a secretary at Bell Aircraft Corp., Buffalo, NY and Niagara Falls offices. She married John Richard Owens, the love of her life, on November 28, 1959, in Lewiston, NY; a happy and blessed marriage of nearly 61 years. The couple moved to Prospect shortly after their marriage and Sue was employed for the Keeslers at the NY Sportsman's Hunting and Fishing Magazine, retiring after 18 years as office manager.
Sue was a member of the Remsen Ladies Aux., St. Ann's Altar Rosary Society, she served as an Election Inspector for the Town of Trenton and was on the Trenton Recreation Committee, Prospect Library Board, serving as President and Notre Dame Parents Committee.
Surviving are her husband, John Richard Owens; her children, D'Arcy and Roger St. Cyr, Utica, Jacqueline and James Daniels, Albany, Suzanne and Samuel Finelli, GA and John Richard and Tanya Owens, FL; grandchildren, James and Sarah St. Cyr, Owen Daniels, Samuel Finelli, Elizabeth Finelli, Seamus Daniels, John Richard Owens, III, Owen Owens, Stone Owens and Bryce Owens; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Sydney St. Cyr; brothers, William and Yvette Bradshaw and James Bradshaw. She was predeceased by a sister, Cyndi Bradshaw. Also surviving are many loved nieces and nephews and many close and dear friends who were always in her life and held a special place in her heart; her adopted children, Rick and Melanie Zaniewski and their wonderful family - "Sue didn't give them life, but life gave them to her." She loved you all, your compassion, thoughtfulness and love to our mom will always be remembered.
The Owens family wishes to offer their gratitude to all of Sue's Angels for their dedication, above and beyond treatment and care, Dr. Manzurul Sikder, M.D. and Debra Iselo, FNP-C, and the whole staff at Slocum Dickson Medical Group oncology/lab departments and Faxton-St. Luke's 6th floor Oncology unit and transfusions.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2021, at St. Leo's Church Holland Patent, with interment to follow in Prospect Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements under the direction of Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen. For an online message of sympathy, go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
