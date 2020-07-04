Susan A. "Sue" (Bono) Addison 1946 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Susan A. "Sue" (Bono) Addison, age 73, passed comfortably in her home on Friday, June 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Susan was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Pricola) Bono. On April 27, 1968 she married Charles V. "Chuck" Addison/Ret. UFD with whom she shared 48 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 7, 2016.
Sue had a kind and generous soul and was a friend to all. It was evident that she always gave her everything throughout her life, but this was especially true during her illness. She was strong, confident, and private woman; never wanting others to worry. She was a true warrior to the very end. Through her faith, and by the grace of God, she was guided to eternal rest.
Sue is survived by her son, Steven M. Addison and Lena (Prestia) Addison; her daughter, Lisa M. Addison-Wilson and husband Mark Wilson; cherished grandchildren, Zachary Addison, Douglas Wilson, and Jessica Wilson; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Snell, and Laurie and Joseph Siniscarco. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and numerous and treasured lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Helen Addison; and her in-laws, Betty and Joseph Caro, and James Snell.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a 33% occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Addison family who will remain until all visitors have been seen. We will only allow ten people into the building as ten people exit. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Please omit floral offerings. Susan's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will take place in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
