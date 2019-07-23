|
Susan Ann (Perry) Post 1948 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Susan Ann "Sue" (Perry) Post, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loved ones by her side, after a 5 year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Sue's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence at 7:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 23 to July 24, 2019