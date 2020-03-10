Home

Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E. Main St.
Waterville, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E. Main St.
Waterville, NY
Susan D. Genske


1962 - 2020
Susan D. Genske Obituary
Susan D. Genske 1962 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Susan D. Genske, 57, of Oneida St., passed away, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, with her family by her side.
She was born, April 6, 1962, in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of Donald and Barbara Chilson Genske and received her education in local schools. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family. Susan was always there to offer support to anyone in need. She was honest and outspoken, telling you like it was, good or bad. Together with her companion of 21 years, David F. Lynch, she enjoyed camping and RV'ing.
Susan is survived by David; her mother, Barbara Genske, of Waterville; her children, Stacy and Pete Dzialo, of Clinton; Steven Ostrander, II and Mindy Curtis, of Bouckville; Samantha and Dan Klenotiz, of Sauquoit; David, Jr. and Amber Lynch, of NC; sister, Carol Genske and Brant Madaris, of Richfield Springs; brothers, Donald J., Jr. and Patty Genske, Donnie and Karen Chilson, all of Leonardsville; grandchildren, Nathan, Zoie, Zack, Zaida, Alyssa, Caleb, Alex, Jesse, Aubrey, Gavin, Laurel and Corbin; and her dog, Mickey. She was predeceased by her father, Donald Genske, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY. Interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville, will be private at a later date. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the , .
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
