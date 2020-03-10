|
Susan D. Genske 1962 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Susan D. Genske, 57, of Oneida St., passed away, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, with her family by her side.
She was born, April 6, 1962, in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of Donald and Barbara Chilson Genske and received her education in local schools. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family. Susan was always there to offer support to anyone in need. She was honest and outspoken, telling you like it was, good or bad. Together with her companion of 21 years, David F. Lynch, she enjoyed camping and RV'ing.
Susan is survived by David; her mother, Barbara Genske, of Waterville; her children, Stacy and Pete Dzialo, of Clinton; Steven Ostrander, II and Mindy Curtis, of Bouckville; Samantha and Dan Klenotiz, of Sauquoit; David, Jr. and Amber Lynch, of NC; sister, Carol Genske and Brant Madaris, of Richfield Springs; brothers, Donald J., Jr. and Patty Genske, Donnie and Karen Chilson, all of Leonardsville; grandchildren, Nathan, Zoie, Zack, Zaida, Alyssa, Caleb, Alex, Jesse, Aubrey, Gavin, Laurel and Corbin; and her dog, Mickey. She was predeceased by her father, Donald Genske, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY. Interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville, will be private at a later date. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020