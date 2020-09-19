Susan D. (Heburn) Niedzielski 1954 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT- Susan D. (Heburn) Niedzielski, passed away peacefully at home, on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a 17 month courageous and hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on December 6, 1954, to Nettie and Kenneth Heburn, in Rome. She was a lifelong resident of Holland Patent.
Susie graduated from Holland Patent Central Schools in 1972 and from SUNY Oneonta with a degree in dietetics. She married Gary, her loving husband of 43 years, in 1977. Their love started on the dance floor and at every event you could count on seeing Gary and Susie dancing together.
Susie worked for the WIC program and NYS DDSO in Rome. Susie was a caring woman of great strength, a beautiful smile and had an unending passion to help moms with their babies as a breastfeeding advocate. The number of women Susie has helped in the area is immeasurable. In the Mohawk Valley, she was known as the "Breastfeeding Lady", a title she gladly accepted. She would answer calls at all hours of the day and loved making home visits to offer caring advice and comfort. She was active in the community until her final months. Susie was a founding member of the local Breastfeeding Cafes, President of the Mohawk Valley Breastfeeding Network for 15 years, board member of the Mohawk Valley Perinatal Network, volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years, enjoyed Toastmasters and her local pitch league, was an active member of Zonta and the First Presbyterian Church of Holland Patent and served as an auxiliary member of the Roberts Post American Legion.
She was a diehard SU Orange basketball fan and loved her annual trip to the Dome with her kids. She loved a good campfire and always felt her best at their family camp in Port Leyden. Susie enjoyed an active life, especially kayaking, was known for her positive attitude and smile and was a very proud mom and grandma.
Susie is survived by her loyal husband Gary; her four cherished children, Anna and her partner, Henry Volker, Katie and James Best, John Percy and Carolyn and Andrew Kline. Her greatest joy came from being a devoted and fun loving Grandma to Nathan and Matthew Best and Owen Kline. She is survived by her aunt, Pearl Zagurski; siblings, Peg (Jim) Curtacci, Kathy Lemieux, David (Kathy) Heburn and Pat Donahue. She is also survived by her brother-in-laws, Edward (Teri) Niedzielski and David Mead; and sister-in-law, Lolly Heburn. She had many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Nettie and Kenneth; in-laws, Fred and Carolyn; brothers, Kenny and Dicky; sister-in-law, Diane Mead; and brother-in-law, Skip Lemieux; and her first grandson, Alexander Best.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., in Whitesboro. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Townsend Cemetery, Stittville NY, at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday September 23, 2020. In accordance with CDC and New York State regulations, we kindly ask please that everyone entering the funeral home to wear a face covering and maintain Social Distancing. Contact Tracing will be implemented as well.
A special thank you to the staff at Upstate Cancer Center at Oneida and Dr. Sam Benjamin, who chose to treat Susie and gave us the gift of an extra 17 months. Additionally, we would like to thank her aide, Jessica Kinney, who went above the call of duty and became a treasured companion. The family gives a special thanks to her many friends who helped care for her along this journey.
Donations in Susie's remembrance can be made to the Mohawk Valley Breastfeeding Network to help continue Susie's legacy. MVBN 2 Furnace St Clinton NY 13323. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.