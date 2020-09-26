Susan E. Wickman 1943 - 2020
FLOYD - Susan E. Wickman, 77, of Town of Floyd, passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home.
Susan was born in Utica, on February 8, 1943, a daughter of John and Jean (Ware) Wickman. She was raised and educated locally and was a 1961 graduate of Utica Free Academy. For many years, Susan was employed at N. J. Curri Auto dealership. In her early years, she enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress.
Susan is survived by four nephews, John Wickman and wife, Nancy, Whitesboro, Steve Wickman and wife, Valerie, Whitesboro, Tim Wickman and Mary Farber, Deerfield and Mike Wickman and wife, Jennifer, Taberg; six great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Wickman and Joanne Thompson, Gregory Wickman, Joshua Wickman, Jacob Wickman, Victoria Wickman and BrookeLynn Wickman and Chris Clemons; one great-great-nephew, Matthew; cousin, Joyce Clark, Whitesboro; and friend, Margaret Mills, Ogdensburg. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frederick Wickman and Edwin and Elaine Wickman; and a close friend, Linda Lacell.
Susan's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Calling hours will be held prior to the service, from 11:00-1:00. Burial will be in Carr Cemetery.
Those so wishing, may make donations in Susan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Rome Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Sue's neighbors in Floyd, who watched over her and the staff of the Dialysis Center at Mohawk Glen in Rome.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.