1/
Susan E. Wickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Wickman 1943 - 2020
FLOYD - Susan E. Wickman, 77, of Town of Floyd, passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home.
Susan was born in Utica, on February 8, 1943, a daughter of John and Jean (Ware) Wickman. She was raised and educated locally and was a 1961 graduate of Utica Free Academy. For many years, Susan was employed at N. J. Curri Auto dealership. In her early years, she enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress.
Susan is survived by four nephews, John Wickman and wife, Nancy, Whitesboro, Steve Wickman and wife, Valerie, Whitesboro, Tim Wickman and Mary Farber, Deerfield and Mike Wickman and wife, Jennifer, Taberg; six great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Wickman and Joanne Thompson, Gregory Wickman, Joshua Wickman, Jacob Wickman, Victoria Wickman and BrookeLynn Wickman and Chris Clemons; one great-great-nephew, Matthew; cousin, Joyce Clark, Whitesboro; and friend, Margaret Mills, Ogdensburg. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frederick Wickman and Edwin and Elaine Wickman; and a close friend, Linda Lacell.
Susan's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Calling hours will be held prior to the service, from 11:00-1:00. Burial will be in Carr Cemetery.
Those so wishing, may make donations in Susan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Rome Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Sue's neighbors in Floyd, who watched over her and the staff of the Dialysis Center at Mohawk Glen in Rome.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved