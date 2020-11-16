Susan F. Ciotti 1953 - 2020
ROME - Susan F. Ciotti, 67, of Rome, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Friends may call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's memory may be made to the family who will forward contributions to a charity of their choice
.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com
.