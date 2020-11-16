1/
Susan F. Ciotti
Susan F. Ciotti 1953 - 2020
ROME - Susan F. Ciotti, 67, of Rome, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Friends may call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's memory may be made to the family who will forward contributions to a charity of their choice.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
