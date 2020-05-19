Susan G. (DeBernardis) Augusto 1955 - 2020
UTICA - Susan Grace (DeBernardis) Augusto, daughter of the late Leon J., Sr. and Carolyn (Giannatelli) DeBernardis, age 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Alison Augusto; son, Eric Augusto; grandchildren, Aiden Augusto and his mother Samantha, and Alex Augusto; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Harry Scaramella; and brother and sister-in-law, Leon J., Jr. and Mia DeBernardis. Always close to her heart was the memory of her sister and brother-in-law Celeste and David Rositano with whom she shared many magical times. Known as "Aunt Sue", she also leaves her nieces and nephews, Matthew Rositano, Valerie and Mike Tomaselli, Amanda and Tony Lawrence; Carolyn and Matthew Montalbo, Alexandra and Daniel Rosenthal; Thomas DeBernardis/Esq., and Gabrielle Bull; great-nieces and nephews, Charlie, and Ollie; Isabella, and Lexi; Lucy, and Marlow; Sofia, Rocco, and Violetta, and the memory of her nephew, Marcus Joseph Rositano who she adored. She appreciated the occasional visits from her aunt, Anna Trevisani; and cousin, Anna Maria LaBella. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Grace and Pasquale Giannatelli; and paternal grandparents, Anthony and Vivian DeBernardis.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Susan's life privately. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Utica Food Pantry online at https://www.uticanyfoodpantry.org or by mail to 729 Broadway St., P.O. Box 306, Utica, NY 13502. A celebration of Susan's life will be held in the future.
Please take a moment to connect with Susan's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.