|
|
Susan S. "Sue" Macner 1955 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - On February 23, 2020, Susan S. "Sue" Macner joined family and friends that parted before her, sadly leaving her loved ones behind to mourn her passing.
Sue was born on September 9, 1955, to the late Edward and Lorraine (Kowalski) Macner. She was fortunate to grow up with maternal and paternal family as close neighbors.
After graduating from New Hartford Central Schools, Sue pursued a career as an RN, graduating from The Utica Psychiatric School of Nursing and Utica College in 1976. She worked as a Nursing Supervisor at the Utica Psychiatric Center for 23 years. At work, she met her future husband, Thomas D. Coviello, with whom she shared a union of 36 years. Tom would joke that having Sue as a supervisor was not always a good thing, as she would often deny most of his requests for time off. It either was she didn't want it to seem she was playing favorites or just enjoyed being able to do so.
Sue and Tom enjoyed many vacations, especially enjoying trips to the Outer Banks. She loved the ocean waves and relaxing on the beach. Her only requirement of any vacation was that her dogs could come along.
Sue and her sister, Linda, shared a very close relationship. Despite Sue's evening work schedule, she would always be available to babysit. She was always there to provide support or medical advice whenever it was needed. Although Sue suffered a debilitating illness, she would always call to check in on family members who were sick.
Sue was an avid reader and especially enjoyed historical biographies. She also kept up on current events ranging from the entertainment world, advancing medical treatments, to politics. She could hold her own in any conversation.
Although Sue and Tom did not have children of their own, they were a constant in the lives of their nieces and nephew. Sue adored kids and considered her dogs just as adored.
Besides her husband, Tom, Sue left close family members who loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Linda Cavanaugh and husband Joe; and nieces, Courtney and Marissa Cavanaugh. Sue also leaves behind Michael Kowalski, who she considered as a son and his wife, Renee. Also left to mourn are her sister-in-law and brother in law, Donna and Al; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Sue, along with their daughter, Carrie. Sue also leaves behind her Aunt Teddie, Uncle Joe and Aunt Irene; and several cousins. Sue was an animal lover and will be missed by her two pups, Cody and Lulu. Sue was predeceased by her parents; mother and father-in-law; and her special nephew, Justin Cavanaugh.
Sue had her wish of remaining at home during her final days and was compassionately cared for by staff from Hospice and Palliative Care. The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Gorczynski for all of the care and kindness during Sue's illness, as well as her office staff, especially Kim.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, New York Mills, NY. Per Sue's wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass being celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Oxford Road, New Hartford, at 10:30 AM. Family will receive comfort by visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Entombment will be at the Resurrection Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery where she will be close to those family members who passed before her.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider donations to the Steven Swan Humane Society or Hospice Care. Envelopes will be available at church.
"Sue, you will forever remain in our hearts and know the world was a better place because of you."
To view Sue's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020