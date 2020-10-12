Susie Mae Mills

UTICA - Susie Mae Mills, daughter of the late David and Annia Lee Lacy, passed away, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with her family by her side at the age of 72.

She leaves behind her husband, of 47 years, Walkery Mills, Jr.; children, Walkery Mills, III and David Mills; four grandchildren, Walkery, IV, Maurice, Mason and Jacob David; four great-grandchildren, Jada, Malakhi, MaKinsley and Mikah; brother, John Lacy (Mary Lacy); sisters-in-law, Diane Washington and Aida Santiago; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Susie was predeceased by brothers, David, James, William, Henry and Fred.

Viewing will be held at T. Revels Funeral Home at 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th.



