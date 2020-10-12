1/1
Susie Mae Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Mae Mills
UTICA - Susie Mae Mills, daughter of the late David and Annia Lee Lacy, passed away, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with her family by her side at the age of 72.
She leaves behind her husband, of 47 years, Walkery Mills, Jr.; children, Walkery Mills, III and David Mills; four grandchildren, Walkery, IV, Maurice, Mason and Jacob David; four great-grandchildren, Jada, Malakhi, MaKinsley and Mikah; brother, John Lacy (Mary Lacy); sisters-in-law, Diane Washington and Aida Santiago; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Susie was predeceased by brothers, David, James, William, Henry and Fred.
Viewing will be held at T. Revels Funeral Home at 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved