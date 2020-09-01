1/1
Suzanna M. Suppe
1960 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - On Monday, August 31, 2020, Susie peacefully passed away at her residence at Gan Kavod with her loving caregivers and Maple family.
Susie was born with Down Syndrome on November 11, 1960, the daughter of Herbert and Hanna (Knutti) Suppe.
Susie loved school and attended Oneida County BOCES. She never wanted to miss a day of school and loved everything that school had to offer, especially her weekly bowling trips and being with her friends.
After she completed BOCES, Susie was a big helper at home. She loved her dogs and cats, enjoyed her puzzles, watching her soap operas and always made sure she tuned in to watch Lawrence Welk.
Susie was a special person whose beautiful personality, gentle disposition and caring ways made it so easy to love her. She has left a special place in everyone's heart.
Susie was predeceased by her father.
She is survived by her mother; sister, Viktoria Fisher and her husband, Edward, who Susie adored; and her brother-in-law, Timothy Fisher and his wife, Lauren and sons, Elijah and Micah.
Susie spent the last few years living on the Sitrin Campus at the Maple Home. Her family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care that Susie received. Special thanks to Lisa, Eric and Iva for getting us through the past few months when we were not able to make our daily visits. We will never forget you and your wonderful staff.
Private services will be held for the family.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Donations may be made in Susie's memory to Gan Kavod, PO Box 634, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
