Suzanne "Susie" (Gerstner) Faubert 1939 - 2020
A Benevolent Woman
UTICA - On Sunday, March 8, 2020 our mother Suzanne peacefully passed away at home with her family present.
Born to the late John and Marguerite (Sinclair) Gerstner in Utica on August 11, 1939, she was the youngest of eight children. When Mom was 18 months old her mother passed away. Her father remarried to Ethelyn McGauley. Mom attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Utica Public Schools graduating from Utica Free Academy in 1957. On August 30, 1958 she was joined in Holy Matrimony to Philip Faubert. Philip passed away on May 16, 1993. Over her lifetime Susie worked at several jobs. Her most important was her time as an at-home mom when her children were young. Her longest position and place where she made many friends was as the Secretary of the Maintenance Department at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital. She was employed there for 33 years.
Mom was a great cook and quite a baker. She loved to make pies and cakes but was most noted for "Grandma Sue's" cookies. She made thousands of them for Christmas every year as well as for the weddings of all her children and many special occasions. Her cooking and baking were enjoyed by many. She was an avid bowler on a league at Vista Lanes for a number of years. Another favorite pastime was playing Bingo at the local halls as well as at the Oneida Nation. She also loved spending time with her family in the great outdoors going fishing and for many summers camping at Grampus Lake in the Adirondacks. Whenever we went to the closest little store the owner would proclaim "Here comes the Wilderness Family". Her greatest joy was her loved ones. From children to grandchildren to great-grandchildren she was truly blessed with longevity that allowed her to see her family grow.
Mom also had a big heart. Whenever someone was in need she would help out the best she could, be it cooking a dish or two for a family that lost a loved one or donating money for a family that lost everything; she was always there. She also donated to charities both near and far. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter and her family, Joanne and Randy Astalfa and their daughter Courtney; her son and his family, Stanley and Suzanne and children Michael and Megan Faubert, Samantha and Kevin Bristoll, Cheryl, and Shaina and fiancé Cordell Stafford; her son and his family, John and Kim and children Vanessa Kennedy, Dominick Kennedy and partner Robert Hines, Christina, and Ashley; and her son and his family, Edward and Julie and daughter Nina. She also had four great-grandchildren, Vincent Faubert and Gavin Case (Michael & Megan), and Cole Mills and Carter Kennedy (Vanessa). She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Bernard McLoughlin; a sister-in-law, Natalie Czebieniak; and dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She leaves behind her two dogs Mitzi and Snoopy, and two cats Gizmo and Ferdinand.
She was preceded by and now reunited with her grandson, Joseph Astalfa; a great-granddaughter, Rosalie Bristol; all of her siblings, Robert, John, James, Richard, Marguerite (Fredericks), Joan (McLoughlin), and Patricia (Simpkins/Dunn); and her close friend of many years, Fay Hughes.
We will all miss her dearly until we all meet again at our home with our Lord.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Suzanne's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 10:30 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Please consider donations in Suzanne's memory to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church online at https://mmwsk.org, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org, or Mass Cards in her name; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
"Our pain, for now. Our memories, always. The love, forever."
Graciously submitted by her loving family...
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020