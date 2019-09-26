|
Suzanne Kathleen Danyew Klein 1948 - 2019
OLEY, PA - Suzanne K. Klein, 70, a Clinton New York native currently residing in Oley, PA, gained her wings on September 22nd, 2019, after a battle with ALS.
She was born in Saginaw, Michigan and grew up on White Street, Clark Mills, New York, graduating from Clinton High School.
She retired from the NYS Mohawk Correctional Facility, Medical Unit, Rome, NY. Suzie always held a special love and happiness and fond memories from the thirty years camping with family and friends at Southwick State Park. Sue also loved snowmobiling in the ADK with family and friends.
Survived by her husband, Arthur Klein, of Oley, PA; two daughters, Shannon Faniglula and her fiancé, Richard Rockwell and daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Luke Thompson; as well as her cherished grandsons, Lucian and Conner Thompson; sisters, Barbara Dowsland and husband, Allen, Yvonne Miller and husband, Donald and Mary Nolan and husband, Joseph; brothers, Donald and Michel Danyew; sister-in-law, Rosemary Danyew; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Suzanne will be greeted with open arms at Heaven's Gate by her parents, Delores and Willard Danyew; brother, Charlie Danyew; special nephew, Donald "Nook" Dowsland; sister-in-law, Natalie "Tilly" Danyew; and brother-in-law, Paul Klein.
A very special thank you to Susie's friend, Christa Readinger and husband, Tracy, for their devotion, care and time spent. We are entirely grateful and you will be forever a part of our family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the ALS Research Foundation at http://www.alsa.org/donate/.
Family and friends are encouraged to join us in a Celebration of her Life at the VFW Post 9591, Clinton, NY, on October 12, 2019 from 1 PM - 4 PM.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019